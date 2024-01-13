The Tulane Green Wave (7-5) face the East Carolina Pirates (7-4) in a matchup of AAC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Information

Tulane Players to Watch

Kyren Whittington: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Marta Galic: 14.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Irina Parau: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Hannah Pratt: 11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

East Carolina Players to Watch

Amiya Joyner: 12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK Danae McNeal: 18.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tatyana Wyche: 4.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Synia Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

