The Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) face a fellow Southland squad, the Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Stopher Gym. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. Lamar Game Information

Nicholls State Players to Watch

Jamal West: 16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK Diante Smith: 13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Robert Brown III: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen White: 10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Byron Ireland: 12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lamar Players to Watch

Terry Anderson: 11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Adam Hamilton: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Chris Pryor: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jakevion Buckley: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Nicholls State vs. Lamar Stat Comparison

Nicholls State Rank Nicholls State AVG Lamar AVG Lamar Rank 250th 72.2 Points Scored 82.5 41st 287th 75.7 Points Allowed 78 325th 227th 35.7 Rebounds 40.5 46th 303rd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 11.5 38th 83rd 8.6 3pt Made 8.7 76th 347th 9.9 Assists 17.2 30th 182nd 11.8 Turnovers 13.4 306th

