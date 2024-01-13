Louisiana vs. Arkansas State January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-4) play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandi Williams: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ashlyn Jones: 4.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Arkansas State Players to Watch
- Izzy Higginbottom: 22.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lauryn Pendleton: 12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anna: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Wynter Rogers: 4.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
