Louisiana vs. Arkansas State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) meet a fellow Sun Belt team, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at First National Bank Arena. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Kobe Julien: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Joe Charles: 11.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Hosana Kitenge: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kentrell Garnett: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Arkansas State Players to Watch
- Dyondre Dominguez: 12.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Freddy Hicks: 11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taryn Todd: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Izaiyah Nelson: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison
|Arkansas State Rank
|Arkansas State AVG
|Louisiana AVG
|Louisiana Rank
|170th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|77.1
|134th
|334th
|78.9
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|194th
|111th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|33.3
|315th
|51st
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|153rd
|38th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|9.1
|58th
|111th
|14.6
|Assists
|13.4
|187th
|267th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|11.4
|147th
