Thursday's Southland slate includes the SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-4), at 7:00 PM ET.

SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Hailey Giaratano: 13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Taylor Bell: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Cheyanne Daniels: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Jalencia Pierre: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Kennedy Paul: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Alecia Westbrook: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK Paige Allen: 6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Mireia Aguado: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Violeta Verano: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

