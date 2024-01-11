The McNeese Cowgirls (4-8) play the Lamar Cardinals (5-4) in a matchup of Southland teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

McNeese vs. Lamar Game Information

McNeese Players to Watch

Emilia Tenbrock: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Boston Berry: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Azjah Reeves: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mireia Yespes: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Julia Puente Valverde: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Lamar Players to Watch

Akasha Davis: 14 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sabria Dean: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

Jacei Denley: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

R'Mani Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Malay McQueen: 4.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

