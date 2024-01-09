Tuesday's game at Thomas & Mack Center has the New Mexico Lobos (13-2, 1-1 MWC) squaring off against the UNLV Rebels (7-6, 0-1 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET (on January 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 74-73 victory for New Mexico, so expect a competitive matchup.

The game has no line set.

UNLV vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

UNLV vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 74, UNLV 73

Spread & Total Prediction for UNLV vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico (-1.1)

New Mexico (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

UNLV has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to New Mexico, who is 9-4-0 ATS. The Rebels are 7-4-0 and the Lobos are 4-9-0 in terms of hitting the over. Over the past 10 contests, UNLV is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall while New Mexico has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game (scoring 76.2 points per game to rank 152nd in college basketball while allowing 68.4 per outing to rank 115th in college basketball) and have a +102 scoring differential overall.

UNLV loses the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. It collects 35.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 234th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.4 per outing.

UNLV makes 1.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.8 (154th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6.

The Rebels rank 144th in college basketball by averaging 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 97th in college basketball, allowing 86.7 points per 100 possessions.

UNLV wins the turnover battle by 2.9 per game, committing 10.6 (85th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.5.

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos put up 82.9 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per contest (93rd in college basketball). They have a +235 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.6 points per game.

New Mexico ranks 46th in the country at 40.2 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 35.8 its opponents average.

New Mexico connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (122nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 29.7% from deep.

New Mexico has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (52nd in college basketball), 6.2 fewer than the 16.3 it forces (13th in college basketball).

