Tuesday's game that pits the Seton Hall Pirates (10-5) against the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (13-2) at Walsh Gymnasium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of Seton Hall. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 9.

The Pirates won their last game 64-50 against Butler on Saturday.

In their last time out, the Pirates won on Saturday 64-50 against Butler. The Golden Eagles' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 81-52 win over Xavier. Savannah Catalon's team-leading 17 points paced the Pirates in the win. Mackenzie Hare scored a team-best 19 points for the Golden Eagles in the win.

Seton Hall vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Seton Hall vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 66, Marquette 63

Seton Hall Schedule Analysis

The Pirates clinched their best win of the season on December 16, when they secured an 84-54 victory over the UNLV Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 28), according to our computer rankings.

The Pirates have one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the nation.

Seton Hall has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).

Seton Hall 2023-24 Best Wins

84-54 at home over UNLV (No. 28) on December 16

68-57 over East Carolina (No. 76) on November 22

57-49 on the road over Georgetown (No. 88) on December 20

64-50 on the road over Butler (No. 128) on January 6

82-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 147) on November 15

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles' signature win this season came against the Creighton Bluejays, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 21). The Golden Eagles took home the 76-70 win at home on December 13.

The Golden Eagles have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Marquette is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most victories.

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

76-70 at home over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 13

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 47) on November 25

73-65 over Boston College (No. 85) on November 24

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 94) on November 11

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 126) on December 10

Seton Hall Leaders

Azana Baines: 15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.1 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Amari Wright: 5.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 46.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

5.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 46.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Micah Gray: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (34-for-103)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (34-for-103) A'Jah Davis: 6.0 PTS, 50.6 FG%

6.0 PTS, 50.6 FG% Catalon: 5.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Jordan King: 14.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63)

14.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (25-for-63) Hare: 14.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.3 FG%, 49.5 3PT% (48-for-97)

14.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.3 FG%, 49.5 3PT% (48-for-97) Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 49.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 49.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Rose Nkumu: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 53.9 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game (scoring 66.8 points per game to rank 168th in college basketball while giving up 52.5 per contest to rank 11th in college basketball) and have a +214 scoring differential overall.

Seton Hall's offense has been less productive in Big East matchups this season, posting 53.0 points per contest, compared to its season average of 66.8 PPG.

The Pirates average 69.7 points per game in home games, compared to 63.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.4 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Seton Hall is ceding 46.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 61.3.

On offense, the Pirates have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 65.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 66.8 they've put up over the course of this year.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles put up 78.1 points per game (35th in college basketball) while giving up 60.8 per outing (106th in college basketball). They have a +260 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 17.3 points per game.

In 2023-24, Marquette has scored 69.3 points per game in Big East play, and 78.1 overall.

The Golden Eagles score 83.2 points per game at home, and 69.0 on the road.

In 2023-24 Marquette is conceding 10.6 fewer points per game at home (57.4) than away (68.0).

While the Golden Eagles are posting 78.1 points per game in 2023-24, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 75.6 points per contest.

