The SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Stopher Gym as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5 points.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Thibodaux, Louisiana

Thibodaux, Louisiana Venue: Stopher Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nicholls State -4.5 138.5

Lions Betting Records & Stats

SE Louisiana has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

SE Louisiana has a 140.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 1.6 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, SE Louisiana has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

Nicholls State has covered the spread more often than SE Louisiana this season, sporting an ATS record of 6-4-0, as opposed to the 5-6-0 mark of SE Louisiana.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nicholls State 5 50% 74.1 142.4 77.0 148.9 143.8 SE Louisiana 6 54.5% 68.3 142.4 71.9 148.9 146.0

Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Colonels had four wins in 18 games against the spread last year in Southland play.

The Lions' 68.3 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 77.0 the Colonels allow.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nicholls State 6-4-0 0-1 4-6-0 SE Louisiana 5-6-0 4-2 4-7-0

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nicholls State SE Louisiana 11-2 Home Record 10-4 4-11 Away Record 7-8 3-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 1-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

