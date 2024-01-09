SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 9
The SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Stopher Gym as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5 points.
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Thibodaux, Louisiana
- Venue: Stopher Gym
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nicholls State
|-4.5
|138.5
Lions Betting Records & Stats
- SE Louisiana has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- SE Louisiana has a 140.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 1.6 more points than this game's total.
- So far this year, SE Louisiana has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread.
- Nicholls State has covered the spread more often than SE Louisiana this season, sporting an ATS record of 6-4-0, as opposed to the 5-6-0 mark of SE Louisiana.
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nicholls State
|5
|50%
|74.1
|142.4
|77.0
|148.9
|143.8
|SE Louisiana
|6
|54.5%
|68.3
|142.4
|71.9
|148.9
|146.0
Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends
- The Colonels had four wins in 18 games against the spread last year in Southland play.
- The Lions' 68.3 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 77.0 the Colonels allow.
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nicholls State
|6-4-0
|0-1
|4-6-0
|SE Louisiana
|5-6-0
|4-2
|4-7-0
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Nicholls State
|SE Louisiana
|11-2
|Home Record
|10-4
|4-11
|Away Record
|7-8
|3-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|4-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|82.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.9
|71.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.8
|1-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-2-0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
