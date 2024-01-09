Tuesday's Southland schedule includes the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) against the SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland), at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Game Information

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

  • Roger McFarlane: 13.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Nick Caldwell: 12.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Roscoe Eastmond: 7.2 PTS, 2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Alec Woodard: 8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Brody Rowbury: 8.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Nicholls State Players to Watch

  • Jamal West: 17 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Diante Smith: 14.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Robert Brown III: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jalen White: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Byron Ireland: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison

Nicholls State Rank Nicholls State AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank
199th 74.1 Points Scored 68.3 316th
313th 77 Points Allowed 71.9 197th
185th 36.4 Rebounds 34.6 263rd
271st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 119th
81st 8.6 3pt Made 6.9 234th
342nd 10.3 Assists 14.3 126th
212th 12.1 Turnovers 13.3 306th

