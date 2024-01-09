SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Southland schedule includes the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) against the SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland), at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Nicholls State (-4.5)
- Total: 138.5
- TV: ESPN+
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Roger McFarlane: 13.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Nick Caldwell: 12.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Roscoe Eastmond: 7.2 PTS, 2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Alec Woodard: 8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Brody Rowbury: 8.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- Jamal West: 17 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Diante Smith: 14.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Robert Brown III: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen White: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Byron Ireland: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison
|Nicholls State Rank
|Nicholls State AVG
|SE Louisiana AVG
|SE Louisiana Rank
|199th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|68.3
|316th
|313th
|77
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|197th
|185th
|36.4
|Rebounds
|34.6
|263rd
|271st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|119th
|81st
|8.6
|3pt Made
|6.9
|234th
|342nd
|10.3
|Assists
|14.3
|126th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|13.3
|306th
