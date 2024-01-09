The SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Stopher Gym. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 138.5.

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nicholls State -4.5 138.5

Nicholls State Betting Records & Stats

Nicholls State's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 138.5 points five times.

Nicholls State has an average total of 151.1 in its outings this year, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Colonels' ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

Nicholls State (6-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 14.5% more often than SE Louisiana (5-6-0) this season.

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nicholls State 5 50% 74.1 142.4 77 148.9 143.8 SE Louisiana 6 54.5% 68.3 142.4 71.9 148.9 146

Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends

Nicholls State went 4-14-0 ATS in conference games last season.

The Colonels average 74.1 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 71.9 the Lions allow.

When Nicholls State totals more than 71.9 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nicholls State 6-4-0 0-1 4-6-0 SE Louisiana 5-6-0 4-2 4-7-0

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nicholls State SE Louisiana 11-2 Home Record 10-4 4-11 Away Record 7-8 3-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 1-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

