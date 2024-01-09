The SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Stopher Gym. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana matchup.

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nicholls State Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Nicholls State (-4.5) 138.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Betting Trends

Nicholls State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

In the Colonels' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

SE Louisiana is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

The Lions and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times this season.

