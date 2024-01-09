Tuesday's contest between the LSU Tigers (9-5, 1-0 SEC) and Vanderbilt Commodores (5-9, 0-1 SEC) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 76-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored LSU, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on January 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

LSU vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 76, Vanderbilt 66

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-10.5)

LSU (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Both LSU and Vanderbilt are 6-8-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Tigers have a 6-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Commodores have a record of 4-10-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, LSU is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Vanderbilt has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers' +116 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.1 points per game (154th in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per outing (103rd in college basketball).

The 36.5 rebounds per game LSU averages rank 178th in college basketball, and are 1.4 more than the 35.1 its opponents record per contest.

LSU connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (213th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (8.7). It is shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc (196th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.7%.

The Tigers average 95.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (175th in college basketball), and give up 84.8 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

LSU has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (309th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (36th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.