Wyatt Johnston will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild face off at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. Looking to bet on Johnston's props? Here is some information to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Johnston has averaged 16:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

In Johnston's 38 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 15 of 38 games this season, Johnston has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 38 games this season, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Johnston goes over his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Johnston has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 121 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 38 Games 11 23 Points 9 10 Goals 4 13 Assists 5

