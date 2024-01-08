There are four games featuring a SWAC team on Monday in college basketball action.

SWAC Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Texas Southern Tigers at Grambling Tigers 8:30 PM ET - Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 8:30 PM ET YouTube Alabama State Hornets at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 8:30 PM ET - Prairie View A&M Panthers at Southern Jaguars 9:00 PM ET -

