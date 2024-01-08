Monday will feature an NHL contest between the road favorite Dallas Stars (22-11-5, -145 on the moneyline to win) and the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4, +120 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX.

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Stars vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Wild Betting Trends

The Stars have been victorious in 21 of their 35 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.0%).

The Wild have been the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent in three, or 16.7%, of those games.

Dallas is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -145.

Minnesota has not entered a game with bigger moneyline odds than +120.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+115) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-110) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+105)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 0-9 8-2-0 6.4 3.8 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.8 3.2 4 15.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.1 3 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3 3 8 25.8% Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 0 Puck Line Losses 9 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

