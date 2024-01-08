The Dallas Stars will travel to face the Minnesota Wild on Monday, January 8, with the Stars having dropped three straight games.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

Stars vs Wild Additional Info

Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/12/2023 Wild Stars 8-3 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 119 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.

The Stars score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (136 total, 3.6 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 38 13 26 39 25 25 - Matt Duchene 37 11 24 35 21 19 56.4% Joe Pavelski 38 15 20 35 27 14 50.3% Roope Hintz 36 15 18 33 13 9 54.4% Mason Marchment 38 13 17 30 25 27 60%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 121 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 18th in the NHL.

The Wild have 113 goals this season (3.0 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Wild are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.

Wild Key Players