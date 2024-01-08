How to Watch the Stars vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars will travel to face the Minnesota Wild on Monday, January 8, with the Stars having dropped three straight games.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX to see the Wild try to defeat the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Stars vs Wild Additional Info
Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|8-3 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 119 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Stars score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (136 total, 3.6 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|38
|13
|26
|39
|25
|25
|-
|Matt Duchene
|37
|11
|24
|35
|21
|19
|56.4%
|Joe Pavelski
|38
|15
|20
|35
|27
|14
|50.3%
|Roope Hintz
|36
|15
|18
|33
|13
|9
|54.4%
|Mason Marchment
|38
|13
|17
|30
|25
|27
|60%
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 121 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 18th in the NHL.
- The Wild have 113 goals this season (3.0 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Wild are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|34
|13
|21
|34
|36
|11
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|29
|6
|23
|29
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|38
|15
|11
|26
|8
|18
|49.3%
|Matthew Boldy
|31
|13
|11
|24
|23
|24
|38.9%
|Marco Rossi
|38
|12
|12
|24
|13
|15
|42.2%
