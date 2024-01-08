Stars vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (22-11-5) hit the road to play the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX. The Stars have lost three games in a row.
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-145)
|Wild (+120)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 60.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (21-14).
- Dallas has gone 13-5 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (72.2% win percentage).
- The Stars have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 25 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Stars vs Wild Additional Info
Stars vs. Wild Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|136 (4th)
|Goals
|113 (23rd)
|119 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|121 (18th)
|25 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|24 (17th)
|18 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|36 (30th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Despite an overall record of 5-3-2, Dallas went winless versus the spread over its last 10 games.
- In its past 10 contests, Dallas hit the over eight times.
- The average amount of goals in the Stars' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.8 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 136 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Stars rank 14th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (119 total) in league play.
- The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +17.
