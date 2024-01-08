Southern vs. Prairie View A&M: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 8
The Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) hope to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at F. G. Clark Center.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern vs. Prairie View A&M matchup in this article.
Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Moneyline
|Prairie View A&M Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Southern (-6.5)
|144.5
|-260
|+205
Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Trends
- Southern has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Jaguars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times this season.
- Prairie View A&M has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 13 times this season.
