The SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Stopher Gym. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nicholls State Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline FanDuel Nicholls State (-4.5) 138.5 -196 +162 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Betting Trends

SE Louisiana has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lions are 4-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Nicholls State has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Colonels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 13 times this season.

