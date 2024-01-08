The McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) are heavy favorites (-19.5) as they look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Prather Coliseum. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under McNeese -19.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Demons Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern State has played nine games this season that have gone over 141.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Northwestern State's contests this season is 151.6, 10.1 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Northwestern State has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

Northwestern State (5-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 70% of the time, 24.5% less often than McNeese (7-3-0) this season.

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total McNeese 4 40% 80.2 149.4 59.7 142.1 142 Northwestern State 9 81.8% 69.2 149.4 82.4 142.1 148.4

Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends

The Cowboys beat the spread 10 times in 22 Southland games last season.

The Demons score 9.5 more points per game (69.2) than the Cowboys allow their opponents to score (59.7).

Northwestern State is 5-2 against the spread and 2-8 overall when it scores more than 59.7 points.

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) McNeese 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 Northwestern State 5-6-0 0-3 8-3-0

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Home/Away Splits

McNeese Northwestern State 7-0 Home Record 2-2 4-2 Away Record 0-8 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 87.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

