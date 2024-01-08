Monday's Southland slate includes the Northwestern State Demons (2-10, 0-0 Southland) playing the McNeese Cowboys (10-2, 0-0 Southland) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Game Information

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Cliff Davis: 16.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Chase Forte: 6.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Braelon Bush: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Jamison Epps: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Forrest: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

McNeese Players to Watch

Shahada Wells: 18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Christian Shumate: 12.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Antavion Collum: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Omar Cooper: 5.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Damian Richards Jr.: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Stat Comparison

Northwestern State Rank Northwestern State AVG McNeese AVG McNeese Rank 283rd 70.3 Points Scored 80.3 70th 346th 80.7 Points Allowed 57.8 3rd 327th 32.8 Rebounds 38.8 92nd 59th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 102nd 205th 7.3 3pt Made 7.6 170th 321st 11.3 Assists 14.3 133rd 144th 11.4 Turnovers 8.4 5th

