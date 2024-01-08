The McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) look to build on a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons are shooting 41.3% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 37% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

Northwestern State is 2-8 when it shoots better than 37% from the field.

The Demons are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 101st.

The Demons put up an average of 69.2 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 59.7 the Cowboys give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.7 points, Northwestern State is 2-8.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

At home Northwestern State is putting up 80.3 points per game, 16.8 more than it is averaging on the road (63.5).

The Demons concede 75.3 points per game at home, and 87.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Northwestern State knocks down more 3-pointers on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (6.8), and shoots a higher percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (28.1%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule