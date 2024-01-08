The Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) welcome in the SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana matchup.

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nicholls State Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline FanDuel Nicholls State (-4.5) 138.5 -196 +162 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Betting Trends

Nicholls State has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

In the Colonels' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

SE Louisiana has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Lions games have hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.