The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

New Orleans Stats Insights

The Privateers make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44%).

New Orleans is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The Privateers are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 321st.

The 73.9 points per game the Privateers score are just 0.2 more points than the Lions give up (73.7).

New Orleans is 5-1 when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

New Orleans is posting 88.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 23.5 more points than it is averaging in road games (65.3).

In 2023-24, the Privateers are giving up 65.6 points per game at home. In away games, they are allowing 83.8.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, New Orleans has played better when playing at home this year, making 6.4 per game, compared to 5 in away games. Meanwhile, it has produced a 30.2% three-point percentage at home and a 31% mark when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule