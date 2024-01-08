How to Watch New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
New Orleans Stats Insights
- The Privateers make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44%).
- New Orleans is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
- The Privateers are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 321st.
- The 73.9 points per game the Privateers score are just 0.2 more points than the Lions give up (73.7).
- New Orleans is 5-1 when scoring more than 73.7 points.
New Orleans Home & Away Comparison
- New Orleans is posting 88.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 23.5 more points than it is averaging in road games (65.3).
- In 2023-24, the Privateers are giving up 65.6 points per game at home. In away games, they are allowing 83.8.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, New Orleans has played better when playing at home this year, making 6.4 per game, compared to 5 in away games. Meanwhile, it has produced a 30.2% three-point percentage at home and a 31% mark when playing on the road.
New Orleans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ SFA
|L 80-51
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|SE Louisiana
|L 73-68
|Lakefront Arena
|1/8/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/13/2024
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/15/2024
|@ Nicholls State
|-
|Stopher Gym
