The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship will feature the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) taking on the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Michigan ranks 72nd in total offense this season (378.4 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 378.4 yards allowed per game. Washington's offense has been dominant, posting 473.6 total yards per game (10th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 98th by allowing 404.4 total yards per game.

Here we will dive into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

National Championship Odds

Michigan vs. Washington Key Statistics

Michigan Washington 378.4 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473.6 (6th) 243.1 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.4 (127th) 159.5 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.6 (102nd) 218.9 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 350 (1st) 8 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (51st) 25 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (37th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has racked up 2,851 yards (203.6 ypg) on 230-of-314 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 171 rushing yards (12.2 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 237 times for 1,111 yards (79.4 per game), scoring 25 times.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 113 times for 393 yards (28.1 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 249 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson has hauled in 45 receptions for 735 yards (52.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 12 times as a receiver.

Colston Loveland has put up a 585-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 42 passes on 61 targets.

Cornelius Johnson has been the target of 63 passes and compiled 44 grabs for 579 yards, an average of 41.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has put up 4,648 passing yards, or 332 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.5% of his passes and has tossed 35 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Dillon Johnson is his team's leading rusher with 222 carries for 1,162 yards, or 83 per game. He's found paydirt 16 times on the ground, as well.

Will Nixon has racked up 194 yards (on 31 carries) with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze has collected 87 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,553 (110.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 128 times and has 13 touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has caught 65 passes and compiled 1,122 receiving yards (80.1 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan's 54 targets have resulted in 39 catches for 526 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Washington gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.