McNeese vs. Northwestern State January 8 Tickets & Start Time
The McNeese Cowboys (10-2, 0-0 Southland) meet a fellow Southland squad, the Northwestern State Demons (2-10, 0-0 Southland), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Prather Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
McNeese vs. Northwestern State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
McNeese Players to Watch
- Shahada Wells: 18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christian Shumate: 12.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Antavion Collum: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Omar Cooper: 5.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damian Richards Jr.: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Cliff Davis: 16.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chase Forte: 6.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Braelon Bush: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jamison Epps: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Forrest: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
McNeese vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison
|Northwestern State Rank
|Northwestern State AVG
|McNeese AVG
|McNeese Rank
|283rd
|70.3
|Points Scored
|80.3
|70th
|346th
|80.7
|Points Allowed
|57.8
|3rd
|327th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|38.8
|92nd
|59th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|102nd
|205th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|321st
|11.3
|Assists
|14.3
|133rd
|144th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|8.4
|5th
