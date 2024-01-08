How to Watch McNeese vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Prather Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.
McNeese vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Demons have allowed to their opponents (49.6%).
- In games McNeese shoots better than 49.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Cowboys are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons sit at 338th.
- The Cowboys record only 2.2 fewer points per game (80.2) than the Demons give up (82.4).
- McNeese is 5-0 when scoring more than 82.4 points.
McNeese Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively McNeese has played better when playing at home this season, posting 87.3 points per game, compared to 75.5 per game away from home.
- The Cowboys are allowing 53.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 15.9 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (69.2).
- McNeese is averaging 8.1 three-pointers per game, which is 0.4 more than it is averaging in away games (7.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 37.0% when playing at home and 43.4% on the road.
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Louisiana
|W 74-72
|The Legacy Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Michigan
|W 87-76
|Crisler Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 73-67
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/8/2024
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|SE Louisiana
|-
|The Legacy Center
|1/15/2024
|Lamar
|-
|The Legacy Center
