The McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Prather Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Demons have allowed to their opponents (49.6%).

In games McNeese shoots better than 49.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Cowboys are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons sit at 338th.

The Cowboys record only 2.2 fewer points per game (80.2) than the Demons give up (82.4).

McNeese is 5-0 when scoring more than 82.4 points.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

Offensively McNeese has played better when playing at home this season, posting 87.3 points per game, compared to 75.5 per game away from home.

The Cowboys are allowing 53.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 15.9 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (69.2).

McNeese is averaging 8.1 three-pointers per game, which is 0.4 more than it is averaging in away games (7.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 37.0% when playing at home and 43.4% on the road.

McNeese Upcoming Schedule