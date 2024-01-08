The McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Prather Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

McNeese Stats Insights

  • The Cowboys make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Demons have allowed to their opponents (49.6%).
  • In games McNeese shoots better than 49.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons sit at 338th.
  • The Cowboys record only 2.2 fewer points per game (80.2) than the Demons give up (82.4).
  • McNeese is 5-0 when scoring more than 82.4 points.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively McNeese has played better when playing at home this season, posting 87.3 points per game, compared to 75.5 per game away from home.
  • The Cowboys are allowing 53.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 15.9 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (69.2).
  • McNeese is averaging 8.1 three-pointers per game, which is 0.4 more than it is averaging in away games (7.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 37.0% when playing at home and 43.4% on the road.

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Louisiana W 74-72 The Legacy Center
12/29/2023 @ Michigan W 87-76 Crisler Center
1/6/2024 @ Texas A&M-Commerce W 73-67 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/8/2024 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum
1/13/2024 SE Louisiana - The Legacy Center
1/15/2024 Lamar - The Legacy Center

