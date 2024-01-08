Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars will play the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. There are prop bets for Robertson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Robertson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson has averaged 18:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In 11 of 38 games this season Robertson has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Robertson has a point in 27 games this year (out of 38), including multiple points 11 times.

In 21 of 38 games this year, Robertson has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Robertson has an implied probability of 68.9% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Robertson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Robertson Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 121 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 38 Games 11 39 Points 15 13 Goals 5 26 Assists 10

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.