The Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) are at home in SWAC action against the Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Grambling Tigers are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under in the matchup is 132.5.

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Where: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grambling -1.5 132.5

Grambling Betting Records & Stats

Grambling's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 132.5 points six times.

Grambling's contests this year have an average point total of 141.9, 9.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Grambling has a 4-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-7-0 mark from Texas Southern.

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grambling 6 54.5% 65.5 129.9 76.4 153.1 138.7 Texas Southern 5 50% 64.4 129.9 76.7 153.1 143.3

Additional Grambling Insights & Trends

Grambling went 14-7-0 ATS in conference action last season.

The Grambling Tigers record 65.5 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 76.7 the Texas Southern Tigers allow.

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grambling 4-7-0 1-1 5-6-0 Texas Southern 3-7-0 3-6 3-7-0

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grambling Texas Southern 11-1 Home Record 7-6 9-6 Away Record 3-13 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-9-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

