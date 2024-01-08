The Grambling Tigers (5-5) face the Texas Southern Tigers (1-9) in a clash of SWAC squads at 6:30 PM ET on Monday.

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Grambling Players to Watch

Douthshine Prien: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordyn Carter: 6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Demya Young: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Anijah Grant: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Brenda McKinney: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas Southern Players to Watch

Daeja Holmes: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Taniya Lawson: 11.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordyn Turner: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaida Belton: 4.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

4.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Alisa Knight: 3.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

