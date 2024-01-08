Monday's SWAC slate includes the Grambling Tigers (2-10, 0-0 SWAC) against the Texas Southern Tigers (1-9, 0-0 SWAC), at 8:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Grambling Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Players to Watch

  • Kintavious Dozier: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tra'Michael Moton: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jonathan Aku: 4.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Mikale Stevenson: 4.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern Players to Watch

  • PJ Henry: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jonathan Cisse: 9.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kehlin Farooq: 5.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Zytarious Mortle: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Stat Comparison

Grambling Rank Grambling AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank
346th 63.7 Points Scored 61.4 357th
323rd 77.9 Points Allowed 79.0 332nd
358th 29.6 Rebounds 36.0 213th
268th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd
359th 4.0 3pt Made 6.4 280th
360th 8.8 Assists 9.8 348th
236th 12.4 Turnovers 11.9 196th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.