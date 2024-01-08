Monday's contest between the Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) and Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Grambling securing the victory. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 8.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 70, Texas Southern 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Grambling vs. Texas Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Grambling (-0.2)

Grambling (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

Grambling's record against the spread this season is 4-7-0, and Texas Southern's is 3-7-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Grambling Tigers are 5-6-0 and the Texas Southern Tigers are 3-7-0.

Grambling Performance Insights

The Grambling Tigers are being outscored by 10.9 points per game with a -153 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.5 points per game (340th in college basketball) and allow 76.4 per outing (301st in college basketball).

The 30.6 rebounds per game Grambling averages rank 353rd in the nation, and are two fewer than the 32.6 its opponents pull down per contest.

Grambling hits 4.2 three-pointers per game (358th in college basketball), 3.8 fewer than its opponents (8).

The Grambling Tigers rank 331st in college basketball by averaging 85.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 345th in college basketball, allowing 100.3 points per 100 possessions.

Grambling has committed 13 turnovers per game (289th in college basketball action), 1.3 more than the 11.7 it forces on average (205th in college basketball).

