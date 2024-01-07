Who’s the Best Team in the Southland? See our Weekly Southland Power Rankings
Find out how each Southland team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. McNeese
- Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 25-2
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
- Last Game: W 73-67 vs Texas A&M-Commerce
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northwestern State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Nicholls State
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 224th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th
- Last Game: W 98-94 vs Houston Christian
Next Game
- Opponent: SE Louisiana
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Texas A&M-CC
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 247th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th
- Last Game: W 75-65 vs Incarnate Word
Next Game
- Opponent: Houston Christian
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Lamar
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 249th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
- Last Game: W 90-70 vs Northwestern State
Next Game
- Opponent: Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 279th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th
- Last Game: W 73-68 vs New Orleans
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nicholls State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 280th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 73-67 vs McNeese
Next Game
- Opponent: @ New Orleans
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 315th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th
- Last Game: L 75-65 vs Texas A&M-CC
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lamar
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. New Orleans
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Overall Rank: 318th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th
- Last Game: L 73-68 vs SE Louisiana
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 4-23
- Overall Rank: 332nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 98-94 vs Nicholls State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas A&M-CC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 0-29
- Overall Rank: 360th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th
- Last Game: L 90-70 vs Lamar
Next Game
- Opponent: McNeese
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
