NFC South foes meet when the New Orleans Saints (8-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) play on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Before the Saints play the Falcons, check out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Saints vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3 42 -165 +140

Saints vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans has an average total of 41.6 in their contests this year, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Saints have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-10-1).

The Saints are 6-6 as moneyline favorites (winning 50% of those games).

New Orleans has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have combined with their opponent to score more than 42 points in six of 16 games this season.

The average over/under for Atlanta's outings this season is 40.1, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Falcons have covered the spread in a matchup five times this season (5-11-0).

The Falcons have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

Atlanta has been at least a +140 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Saints vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 22.1 14 19.4 6 41.6 5 16 Falcons 19 26 20.3 9 40.1 6 16

Saints vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

New Orleans has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

In its past three games, New Orleans has hit the over once.

From an offensive perspective, the Saints are posting fewer points in divisional contests this year (19 per game) compared to their average in all games (22.1). On defense, they are surrendering fewer points per game (17.2) in divisional matchups compared to their overall season average (19.4).

The Saints have outscored their opponents by a total of 44 points this season (2.7 points per game), and opponents of the Falcons have outscored them by 21 points (1.3 per game).

Falcons

Atlanta has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.

The Falcons have hit the over once in their past three contests.

On offense, the Falcons are better in division games (19.2 points per game) than overall (19). Defensively they are also better (15.2 points conceded per game) than overall (20.3).

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 41.5 41.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 23.4 22.2 ATS Record 5-10-1 2-5-0 3-5-1 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 2-5-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-6 4-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.1 41.4 38.7 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 22.1 20.9 ATS Record 5-11-0 3-5-0 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 3-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-3 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-0 1-3

