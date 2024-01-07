The New Orleans Saints (8-8) play a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome in an NFC South battle.

When is Saints vs. Falcons?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Saints winning by a considerably larger margin (8.9 points). Take the Saints.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 61.8%.

The Saints have been the moneyline favorite 12 total times this season. They've gone 6-6 in those games.

New Orleans is 4-1 (winning 80% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.

The Falcons have been underdogs in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +136 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Orleans (-3)



New Orleans (-3) The Saints are 5-10-1 against the spread this season.

New Orleans has an ATS record of 2-4-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Falcons are 5-11-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has not covered the spread (0-3) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (42.5)



Under (42.5) New Orleans and Atlanta combine to average 1.4 fewer points per game than the total of 42.5 set for this game (including the playoffs).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.8 less points per game (39.7) than this matchup's total of 42.5 points.

Saints games have gone over the point total on five of 16 occasions (31.2%).

The teams have hit the over in six of the Falcons' 16 games with a set total.

Chris Olave Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 71.1 4

Taylor Heinicke Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 178 5 24.8 1

