Rashid Shaheed has a difficult matchup when his New Orleans Saints meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons allow 200.2 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Shaheed has accumulated 43 catches for 654 yards and four TDs this season so far this year. He has been targeted on 71 occasions, and averages 46.7 yards receiving.

Shaheed vs. the Falcons

Shaheed vs the Falcons (since 2021): 2 GP / 52 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 52 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

17 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 200.2 passing yards the Falcons allow per outing makes them the eighth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this year, the Falcons have conceded 20 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 11th in league play.

Rashid Shaheed Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-111)

Shaheed Receiving Insights

Shaheed, in six of 14 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Shaheed has received 12.3% of his team's 578 passing attempts this season (71 targets).

He has been targeted 71 times, averaging 9.2 yards per target (27th in NFL).

Shaheed has posted a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored four of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (11.4%).

Shaheed (six red zone targets) has been targeted 8.8% of the time in the red zone (68 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Shaheed's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 12/31/2023 Week 17 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/21/2023 Week 16 9 TAR / 5 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

