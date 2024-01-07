How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, victors in four in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Memphis vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 36.2% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.
- Memphis is 12-1 when it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 143rd.
- The 79.2 points per game the Tigers average are 17.6 more points than the Mustangs allow (61.6).
- Memphis has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 61.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- SMU is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 183rd.
- The Mustangs score just 2.9 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (72.7).
- When SMU allows fewer than 79.2 points, it is 10-4.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Memphis has played better when playing at home this year, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 78.2 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Tigers have played better in home games this season, ceding 71.3 points per game, compared to 73.0 when playing on the road.
- At home, Memphis is averaging 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.0) than in away games (6.6). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to when playing on the road (33.0%).
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, SMU averaged 70.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.1.
- At home, the Mustangs gave up 70.8 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.1).
- At home, SMU sunk 7.1 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.0). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than on the road (28.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 77-75
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 81-70
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|W 78-75
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|1/7/2024
|SMU
|-
|FedExForum
|1/10/2024
|UTSA
|-
|FedExForum
|1/14/2024
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 89-53
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Murray State
|W 92-65
|CFSB Center
|1/2/2024
|Charlotte
|W 66-54
|Moody Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|1/13/2024
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/16/2024
|Temple
|-
|Moody Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.