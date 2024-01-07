Sunday's SEC schedule includes the Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) against the LSU Tigers (12-1) at 3:00 PM ET.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

LSU Players to Watch

Aneesah Morrow: 18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Mikaylah Williams: 17.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Flau'jae Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Angel Reese: 19.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

19.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Marquesha Davis: 12.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Madison Scott: 10.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Snudda Collins: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Rita Igbokwe: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

