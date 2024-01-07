Will Juwan Johnson Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Juwan Johnson did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're trying to find Johnson's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 18, Johnson has 34 receptions for 328 yards -- 9.6 yards per catch -- and four receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 56 occasions.
Juwan Johnson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Chest
- No other receiver is on the injury list for the Saints.
Week 18 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Johnson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|56
|34
|328
|120
|4
|9.6
Johnson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|5
|3
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|4
|2
|12
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|5
|5
|29
|1
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|7
|4
|45
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|3
|2
|10
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|2
|2
|38
|1
|Week 16
|@Rams
|7
|4
|48
|1
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|12
|8
|90
|1
