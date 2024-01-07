Will Jamaal Williams get into the end zone when the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Williams will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jamaal Williams score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams has rushed for 280 yards (23.3 per game) on 92 carries.

Williams has also caught 15 passes for 54 yards (4.5 per game).

Williams has not scored a rushing touchdown in 12 games.

Jamaal Williams Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 18 45 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 29 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Jaguars 5 14 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 6 30 0 1 8 0 Week 9 Bears 3 6 0 2 6 0 Week 10 @Vikings 4 7 0 1 3 0 Week 12 @Falcons 2 6 0 2 4 0 Week 13 Lions 5 10 0 1 6 0 Week 14 Panthers 11 43 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Giants 8 24 0 1 2 0 Week 16 @Rams 2 8 0 1 5 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 19 58 0 4 13 0

Rep Jamaal Williams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.