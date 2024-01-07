Will DeVonta Smith Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeVonta Smith did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles have a game against the New York Giants at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Take a look at Smith's stats on this page.
In the passing game, Smith has been targeted 112 times, with season stats of 1066 yards on 81 receptions (13.2 per catch) and seven TDs.
DeVonta Smith Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Eagles.
Week 18 Injury Reports
Eagles vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Smith 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|112
|81
|1,066
|293
|7
|13.2
Smith Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|10
|7
|47
|1
|Week 2
|Vikings
|5
|4
|131
|1
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|5
|4
|28
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|9
|7
|78
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|5
|1
|6
|0
|Week 6
|@Jets
|11
|5
|44
|0
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|5
|4
|49
|0
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|7
|7
|99
|1
|Week 9
|Cowboys
|3
|3
|51
|1
|Week 11
|@Chiefs
|8
|6
|99
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|8
|7
|106
|1
|Week 13
|49ers
|11
|9
|96
|1
|Week 14
|@Cowboys
|10
|5
|73
|0
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|5
|5
|50
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|5
|4
|79
|1
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|5
|3
|30
|0
