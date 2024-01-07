DeVonta Smith did not participate in his most recent practice. The Philadelphia Eagles have a game against the New York Giants at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Take a look at Smith's stats on this page.

In the passing game, Smith has been targeted 112 times, with season stats of 1066 yards on 81 receptions (13.2 per catch) and seven TDs.

DeVonta Smith Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Eagles.

Week 18 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Smith 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 112 81 1,066 293 7 13.2

Smith Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 10 7 47 1 Week 2 Vikings 5 4 131 1 Week 3 @Buccaneers 5 4 28 0 Week 4 Commanders 9 7 78 0 Week 5 @Rams 5 1 6 0 Week 6 @Jets 11 5 44 0 Week 7 Dolphins 5 4 49 0 Week 8 @Commanders 7 7 99 1 Week 9 Cowboys 3 3 51 1 Week 11 @Chiefs 8 6 99 0 Week 12 Bills 8 7 106 1 Week 13 49ers 11 9 96 1 Week 14 @Cowboys 10 5 73 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 5 5 50 0 Week 16 Giants 5 4 79 1 Week 17 Cardinals 5 3 30 0

