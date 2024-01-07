The January 7 matchup between the New Orleans Saints (8-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) will feature a showdown between quarterbacks Derek Carr and Taylor Heinicke. Below, we highlight all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.

Saints vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Derek Carr vs. Taylor Heinicke Matchup

Derek Carr 2023 Stats Taylor Heinicke 16 Games Played 5 67.9% Completion % 54.4% 3,614 (225.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 890 (178.0) 21 Touchdowns 5 8 Interceptions 4 34 (2.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 124 (24.8) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Derek Carr Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 240.5 yards

: Over/Under 240.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Falcons Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Falcons have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking ninth in the NFL by allowing 20.3 points per game. They rank 11th in the NFL with 316.1 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Atlanta has been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking eighth in the NFL by giving up 200.2 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 6.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Falcons' defense is 19th in the NFL with 1,855 rushing yards allowed (115.9 per game) and third with nine rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Atlanta is third in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 42.6%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks third at 33.9%.

Taylor Heinicke Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 193.5 yards

: Over/Under 193.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Saints Defensive Stats

