New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has a difficult matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are giving up the eighth-fewest passing yards in the league, 200.2 per game.

Carr has tallied 3,614 yards passing (225.9 per game) with 21 TDs and eight picks this year. With 34 yards on 31 attempts, Carr also has contributed via the run.

Carr vs. the Falcons

Carr vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 304 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 304 PASS YPG / PASS TD Atlanta has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

The Falcons have given up one or more passing touchdowns to 11 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Atlanta has allowed two or more touchdown passes to five quarterbacks in 2023.

The Falcons have allowed three opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The Falcons give up 200.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons' defense ranks 11th in the league with 20 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Falcons

Passing Yards: 239.5 (-115)

239.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+105)

Carr Passing Insights

Carr has bettered his passing yards prop total in seven games this year, or 43.8%.

The Saints pass on 56.5% of their plays and run on 43.5%. They are 14th in NFL play in points scored.

Carr is No. 16 in the league averaging 7.0 yards per attempt (3,614 total yards passing).

In 12 of 16 games this year, Carr completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs seven times.

He has scored 21 of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (60.0%).

Carr accounts for 41.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 62 of his total 520 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Carr's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 12/31/2023 Week 17 24-for-32 / 197 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/21/2023 Week 16 27-for-40 / 319 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 23-for-28 / 218 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 18-for-26 / 119 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 17-for-22 / 226 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

