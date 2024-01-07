If you're trying to find D'Andre Swift's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Swift has season stats that include 1049 rushing yards on 229 carries (4.6 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 39 receptions on 49 targets for 214 yards.

D'Andre Swift Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Illness

No other running back is on the injury report for the Eagles.

Week 18 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Swift 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 229 1,049 5 4.6 49 39 214 1

Swift Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Patriots 1 3 0 1 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 28 175 1 3 6 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 16 130 0 1 8 0 Week 4 Commanders 14 56 1 4 23 0 Week 5 @Rams 17 70 0 6 38 0 Week 6 @Jets 10 18 0 8 40 1 Week 7 Dolphins 15 62 0 3 13 0 Week 8 @Commanders 16 57 1 2 7 0 Week 9 Cowboys 18 43 0 2 31 0 Week 11 @Chiefs 12 76 1 3 31 0 Week 12 Bills 14 80 0 1 4 0 Week 13 49ers 6 13 0 2 7 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 11 39 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 18 74 0 2 1 0 Week 16 Giants 20 92 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 13 61 0 1 5 0

