Will D'Andre Swift Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Swift has season stats that include 1049 rushing yards on 229 carries (4.6 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 39 receptions on 49 targets for 214 yards.
D'Andre Swift Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Eagles.
Eagles vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Swift 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|229
|1,049
|5
|4.6
|49
|39
|214
|1
Swift Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|28
|175
|1
|3
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|16
|130
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|14
|56
|1
|4
|23
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|17
|70
|0
|6
|38
|0
|Week 6
|@Jets
|10
|18
|0
|8
|40
|1
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|15
|62
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|16
|57
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 9
|Cowboys
|18
|43
|0
|2
|31
|0
|Week 11
|@Chiefs
|12
|76
|1
|3
|31
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|14
|80
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 13
|49ers
|6
|13
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 14
|@Cowboys
|11
|39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|18
|74
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|20
|92
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|13
|61
|0
|1
|5
|0
