Will Zay Flowers Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zay Flowers did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 18 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Check out Flowers' stats on this page.
Flowers' season stats include 858 yards on 77 receptions (11.1 per catch) and five touchdowns, plus eight carries for 56 yards one touchdown. He has been targeted 108 times.
Zay Flowers Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
- The Ravens have no other receivers on the injury list.
Ravens vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Flowers 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|108
|77
|858
|414
|5
|11.1
Flowers Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|10
|9
|78
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|5
|4
|62
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|10
|8
|48
|0
|Week 4
|@Browns
|4
|3
|56
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|11
|5
|73
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|8
|6
|50
|1
|Week 7
|Lions
|6
|4
|75
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|7
|5
|19
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|6
|5
|73
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|4
|3
|43
|0
|Week 12
|@Chargers
|8
|5
|25
|1
|Week 14
|Rams
|10
|6
|60
|1
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|13
|9
|72
|1
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|3
|3
|106
|1
