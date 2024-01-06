Zay Flowers did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 18 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Check out Flowers' stats on this page.

Rep Zay Flowers and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flowers' season stats include 858 yards on 77 receptions (11.1 per catch) and five touchdowns, plus eight carries for 56 yards one touchdown. He has been targeted 108 times.

Keep an eye on Flowers' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Zay Flowers Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

The Ravens have no other receivers on the injury list.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ravens vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: January 6, 2024

January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Flowers 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 108 77 858 414 5 11.1

Flowers Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 10 9 78 0 Week 2 @Bengals 5 4 62 0 Week 3 Colts 10 8 48 0 Week 4 @Browns 4 3 56 0 Week 5 @Steelers 11 5 73 0 Week 6 @Titans 8 6 50 1 Week 7 Lions 6 4 75 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 7 5 19 0 Week 9 Seahawks 1 1 11 0 Week 10 Browns 6 5 73 0 Week 11 Bengals 4 3 43 0 Week 12 @Chargers 8 5 25 1 Week 14 Rams 10 6 60 1 Week 15 @Jaguars 2 1 7 0 Week 16 @49ers 13 9 72 1 Week 17 Dolphins 3 3 106 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.