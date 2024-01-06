UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tyreke Locure: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Bolden: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Savion Gallion: 8.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- AD Diedhiou: 4.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Tyren Moore: 12 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Avantae Parker: 5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Deuce Dean: 9.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nate Brafford: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jamar Franklin: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison
|UL Monroe Rank
|UL Monroe AVG
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Georgia Southern Rank
|270th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|65.6
|334th
|239th
|73.3
|Points Allowed
|79.2
|334th
|82nd
|39.1
|Rebounds
|33.8
|289th
|16th
|12.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|247th
|300th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|9.2
|57th
|70th
|15.8
|Assists
|9
|358th
|279th
|13
|Turnovers
|13.9
|325th
