The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will be looking to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. It will air at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 47% the Eagles allow to opponents.

In games UL Monroe shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Eagles are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Warhawks sit at 68th.

The 68.7 points per game the Warhawks put up are 11.7 fewer points than the Eagles allow (80.4).

When UL Monroe puts up more than 80.4 points, it is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

In home games, UL Monroe is scoring 21.8 more points per game (81.4) than it is in away games (59.6).

The Warhawks are ceding 69.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.7 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (74.3).

When playing at home, UL Monroe is sinking 0.5 fewer threes per game (5.2) than in road games (5.7). It also has a lower three-point percentage at home (27.1%) compared to in road games (29.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule