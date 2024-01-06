Saturday's game at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) matching up with the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 73-68 win for UL Monroe, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 73, Georgia Southern 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: UL Monroe (-4.8)

UL Monroe (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.5

UL Monroe has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Georgia Southern, who is 4-9-0 ATS. The Warhawks have gone over the point total in four games, while Eagles games have gone over seven times.

UL Monroe Performance Insights

The Warhawks' -44 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.7 points per game (308th in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per contest (210th in college basketball).

UL Monroe grabs 39.4 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball) while allowing 36.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

UL Monroe hits 5.5 three-pointers per game (329th in college basketball), 3.3 fewer than its opponents (8.8).

The Warhawks rank 334th in college basketball with 85.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 170th in college basketball defensively with 89.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UL Monroe and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Warhawks commit 13.0 per game (291st in college basketball) and force 13.2 (92nd in college basketball action).

