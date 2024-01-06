Will Tylan Wallace Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tylan Wallace was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Take a look at Wallace's stats below.
Tylan Wallace Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Ravens this week:
- Zay Flowers (DNP/calf): 77 Rec; 858 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Odell Beckham Jr. (DNP/rest): 35 Rec; 565 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Ravens vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Wallace 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|0
|0
|0
Wallace Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
