Tylan Wallace was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Take a look at Wallace's stats below.

Tylan Wallace Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Ravens this week: Zay Flowers (DNP/calf): 77 Rec; 858 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Odell Beckham Jr. (DNP/rest): 35 Rec; 565 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: January 6, 2024

January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Wallace 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 0 0 0

Wallace Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs

